October 3, 2025
Adamawa Flesh-Eating Disease Not Buruli Ulcer, Says FG

The Federal Government has said the strange flesh-eating disease responsible for seven deaths in Malabu, Adamawa State, is not Buruli Ulcer as initially suspected by health authorities.

The National Tuberculosis, Buruli Ulcer and Leprosy Control Programme acting National Coordinator Adesigbin Olufemi confirmed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria yesterday in Abuja. Olufemi said all 22 specimens sent for laboratory confirmation of Buruli Ulcer tested negative, effectively ruling out the bacterial skin disease as the cause of the outbreak in Malabu.

He said further investigations were ongoing, led by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and the African Field Epidemiology Network, to determine the true nature of the illness.

According to him, some of the ulcer cases may be due to chronic trauma, especially as the affected community is largely agrarian and exposed to repeated injuries and infections. He noted that possible causes could include diabetic ulcers, venous ulcers, trauma-related wounds, or even tumors, highlighting the need for continued diagnostic investigations and surveillance.

