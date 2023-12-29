Adamawa: Fintiri Signs 2024 Budget Into Law

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri on Friday, signed the 2024 budget totalling N225.8 billion into law, New Telegraph reports.

The appropriations bill was approved by the state House of Assembly approximately ten days ago, and Fintiri appended his signature to it on Friday, December 29.

Before signing the budget at the Yola government house, Governor Fintiri in a speech delivered thanked the State House of Assembly members for passing the budget quickly and gave them his word that his administration would uphold the friendly ties between the Executive and the Legislature.

He pledged to carry out the budget with diligence and added that his administration, which oversaw the establishment of a strong foundation during the previous four years, will keep up its hard work on behalf of the people.

He declared that every local government area would receive projects valued at least N1 billion thanks to the way the budget is set up.

The 2024 estimate, titled “Budget of Reengineering,” allots N111.3 billion, or 49.3%, for recurrent services and N114.5 billion, or 50.7%, for capital expenditures.