Adamawa: Fintiri Calls For Calm Amid Police, Soldiers Clash

Following the clash that erupted between the Nigerian soldiers and Adamawa State Police Command, the Governor of the state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has called for calm.

Governor Fintiri who spoke on Wednesday described the clash between the two security agencies, on Tuesday night as unfortunate as he asked people of the state to go about their normal businesses, as the situation is now under control.

Speaking further, the Governor sued for tolerance among security agencies, saying the incident is unacceptable “at this time of peace is more cherished in the state.”

He appealed to the parties involved to exercise restraint in the overall peace of the state.

Governor Fintiri urged all security personnel on special assignment to remain at their duty post and conduct themselves with a high sense of maturity.

“I am concerned that such acrimony could have lasting consequences on the hard-earned peace we have been able to build over the years.”

“I appeal to all security personnel for restraint, mutual respect, and tolerance for one another as people destined to work together in this great State.

“I appeal for patience and understanding as the administration works towards lasting solutions to these conflicts”, a statement by Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, added.