Adamawa: Fintiri Begs Sen Nyako To Return To APC For Reconciliation

In a twist of political events in Adamawa State, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has appealed to Senator Abdulazeez Nyako to return to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of further political activities.

Governor Fintiri made this appeal when he led other party stakeholders to Senator Abdulazeez Nyako’s residence on a reconciliation visit.

During Fintiri’s visit to Nyako, the Governor described Nyako as a key political figure whose contributions to the formation and growth of the APC in Adamawa State remain significant.

He noted that the senator’s experience, influence, and grassroots connection make him an asset to the party.

Governor Fintiri explained that his visit was part of efforts to reconcile differences and strengthen party unity ahead of future political activities in the State as the number one citizen of the party.

Responding, Senator Nyako accepted the appeal and pledged to work closely with the leadership of the APC.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the party’s ideals and promised to contribute to its growth and stability.

Nyako also expressed readiness to support the re-election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, signalling a move towards consolidating party strength ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Meanwhile, political observers say the development is a significant boost to the APC in Adamawa State, noting that Nyako’s return could help unify party ranks and strengthen its position ahead of future elections.