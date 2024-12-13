Adamawa Executive Council Approves N486bn As 2025 Budget Proposal

Share

The Adamawa State Executive Council has approved the sum of N486,218,047,600 billion as a budget proposal and appropriation for the 2025 fiscal year.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr James Iliya, made this disclosure at the end of the executive meeting, presided over by the State Deputy Governor Professor Kaletapwa Farauta in Government House, Yola

Mr James Iliya also announced that the council has approved a contract to procure a residential property to be converted to the High Court at the cost of N186,202,500.00 million in the Madagali local government area of the state.

He further explained that the contract was awarded to Hassan and Hassan Consultant.

According to the Commissioner, the procurement and the conversion of the property is to be completed in three months period

He explains that the essence of the government acquiring the property is to spread court services across the 21 LGAs to make litigation services closer to the people.

He stated that the budget proposal would soon be sent to the State House of Assembly.

