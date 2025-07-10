Adamawa Executive Council Approves N2.1b For Yola Market Roads

The Adamawa State Executive Council has approved ₦2.097 billion for the construction of road networks, landscaping, and the installation of solar-powered streetlights at the newly constructed Yola Town Market in Yola South Local Government Area.

The approval was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. James Iliya, during a press briefing held after the council meeting chaired by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri at the Government House, Yola.

According to Iliya, the contract was awarded to Amija Nigeria Limited as part of the Fintiri administration’s drive to improve business environments and provide modern infrastructure in commercial hubs across the state.

Speaking further, the Commissioner for Trade, Dr. Ishaya Dabari, revealed that construction of shop blocks within the market had already been completed. He added that the new contract would cover internal roads, drainage systems, and solar lighting, with a six-month delivery timeframe.

In another development, the council approved over ₦496 million for the recapitalization of the Adamawa State Health Supply Management Agency.

Iliya explained that the fund, to be used as a revolving resource, is targeted at boosting the state’s capacity to attain universal health coverage.

Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Chief Felix Tangwami, noted that the state recently transitioned from the Essential Drugs Programme to a Drug Management Agency, in line with national healthcare reforms and legislation from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

“With this recapitalization, the agency will now be able to procure medications directly from certified pharmaceutical companies. Hospitals across the state will no longer source drugs independently,” Tangwami stated, adding that the initiative aims to eliminate the circulation of substandard and fake medicines.

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Alhaji Abdullahi Prambe, provided an update on the 1,000-unit housing estate project, originally awarded in 2020.

He explained that delays were caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and seasonal farming disruptions but confirmed that the project has since progressed significantly.

“The housing units are completed, roads have been constructed, and electrification is nearing completion. We are only waiting for the Ministry of Water Resources to finalize their component,” Prambe said.

He added that the government would soon commence allocation of the housing units to civil servants, private citizens, and members of the political class.