Adamawa Emirate Crisis: Group Approaches Court For Creating Fufore Emirate

A former Vice-Chancellor of the Adamawa State University, Mubi, Professor Alkasum Abba has explained the rationale for instituting a legal action to challenge the creation of Fufore Emirate by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State.

It would be recalled that Governor Fintiri has late last year created seven chiefdoms and emirates, aimed at enhancing inclusivity, development and unity in the state, according to him.

However, the announcement of the Fufore emirate as one of the newly created emirates and chiefdoms has elicited a lot of anxiety as opponents say it was created with the ulterior motive of subverting the influence of the famous Adamawa (Fombina) Emirate.

Professor Alkasum during a press conference in Yola, expressed the avowal of his group under the aegis of stakeholders in Adamawa State’s development and custodians of its unity to reverse the “illegal” action of the governor in the interest of peace and unity.

“We have called this press conference to address an issue of critical importance to the people of Adamawa State, as our team of lawyers is filing a court action in the registry of the Adamawa State High Court to challenge the creation of Fufore Emirate.

According to him, “this legal action is borne out of a deep commitment to enhance democracy, entrench justice, equity, and the preservation of peace in the state, believing that this decision was ill-conceived and unlawfully executed”.

Adamawa State, governed by laws and enriched by its history, is home to deeply rooted traditions and institutions that have fostered unity and stability for generations.

The unilateral creation of the Fufore Emirate, executed without regard for known history, established customs, legal norms, or the views of stakeholders, threatens the integrity of our historical institutions and the harmony of our society.

“The Adamawa Emirate, as an ancient and unified entity, represents not just the history of a people but the cultural and social fabric of our state, severing its core nucleus without consultation or adherence to traditional norms is not only unjust but also unconstitutional, violating the principles of democracy, Inclusion and harmony protected by the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution,” he said.

He noted that his group deemed it fit to file the suit because, the action of the governor was biased, a gross violation of established customs, and exceeded his constitutional remit and the state house of assembly.

“Our decision to take legal action is based on the following key reasons:

“The creation of the Fufore Emirate undermines the historical role and authority of traditional institutions, such as the Adamawa Emirate Council and its kingmakers. This action disrupts longstanding practices, weakens communal harmony and threatens the unity of the people.

“For instance, District Heads from Gurin, Malabu, and Ribadu, who historically play a critical role as kingmakers in the selection of the Lamido, are being removed from their traditional responsibilities without due process;

“The Governor and the State House of Assembly lack the legal competence to unilaterally alter the boundaries and structures of traditional communities without adhering to the customs and laws enshrined under the Constitution.

“The creation of the Fufore Emirate bypassed the established legal framework and failed to respect customary norms codified under customary law.

“While policies of inclusion are commendable, they must be applied fairly and equitably. The selective targeting and dismantling of Fulbe history, customs and traditions raise serious concerns about fairness and justice.

“For example, while other ethnic nationalities have been grouped under unified traditional entities, the nucleus of the Adamawa Emirate’s metropolis has been divided. This perceived discrimination fosters division and resentment among communities,” he said.

