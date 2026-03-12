Adamawa: Devt Partners Seek Increased Investment In Women, Adolescent Health

As Adamawa State commemorates the 2026 International Women’s Day, development partners and stakeholders in the health sector has called for increased investment in women and adolescent health.

The commemoration, organised by the Adamawa State Government in conjunction with UNICEF, involved policymakers, health professionals, adolescent groups who discussed issues affecting women under the theme “Rights, Justice and Action for All Women and Girls.”

They also called for stronger and more coordinated action to address the challenges affecting women and girls, particularly in the area of sexual and reproductive health (SRH).

Executive Chairman of the Adamawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ADPHCDA), Dr. Sulaiman Saidu Bashir, in his welcome address, said the theme of the celebration was timely as it highlights the urgent need to address structural barriers affecting women.

He explained that Adamawa State had adopted a unique approach by engaging adolescents and young people in conversations about women’s health and rights.