Adamawa declares curfew as residents loot food warehouses

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri has declared a 24-hour curfew on the state. The governor announced the measure yesterday afternoon after hoodlums stormed two warehouses, looting items.

This is even as the state Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 44 persons allegedly involved in the alleged stealing of food and non-food items in government warehouses. Some of the hoodlums were degenerating to private dom of action and to protect the oil sector from economic saboteurs. He explained that the sting operation on Saturday followed a surveillance report on the activities of illegal oil refiners in the area.

He explained that the troops stormed the site and discovered 35 modular ovens used for illegal oil refining; three fabricated reservoirs; 30 dugout reservoirs and 75 galvanised pipes. “The operatives have since clamped down on the illegal refining site.

“The Nigerian Army enjoins all law-abiding citizens to continue to support on-going anti-oil theft operations by reporting suspected illicit refining and illegal bunkering in their areas to security agencies,’’ Nwachukwu stated. shops and attacking people when security operatives took charge. A statement from Fintiri’s Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, said the curfew followed “the dangerous dimension the activities of hoodlums had assumed across the state capital as they attacked people with machetes and broke into business premises carting away property.”

With the curfew imposed, there will be no movement throughout the state, the government clarified. According to the statement, “Rt. Hon. Fintiri said only people on essential duties with valid identification would be permitted to move around during the period of the curfew.”

The governor appealed to everyone to comply with the directive, adding that any person found contravening the order would be arrested and prosecuted. Speaking on the arrest, SP Suleiman Nguroje, the command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Yola. NAN reports that the incident happened in the state capital when the hoodlums vandalised the storage facilities at about 11 a.m yesterday and stole the items.

The items included maize, rice, beans, corn, generators, wrappers, mattresses and plastic buckets. Nguroje said that security personnel had been deployed to enforce curfew declared by the state government and securing public and private infrastructures as well as markets. He called on the public to be law abiding and assured that security operatives would recover some of the items and arrest those involved.