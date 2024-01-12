Adamawa: Court Sentences Three To 22 Years Imprisonment For Theft

The Jimeta Chief Magistrate Court in Yola, Adamawa State, has sentenced three persons to ten, seven, and five years in prison for conspiring to steal household items.

New Telegraph reports that the three suspects, all from Malamre Yola, pled guilty to the accusation and begged the court for leniency.

Delivering the judgment, the Chief Magistrate, Musa Adamu ruled that he convicted and punished the three suspects based on their admission of guilt.

“Having considered the plea of the convicts, a crime such as this should be discouraged in the society, where a group of people visit homes at night to steal, threaten and instil fear in people.

“I hereby sentence Aliyu Adamu, Ahmed Musa and Adamu Aliyu to six months imprisonment for the offence of criminal conspiracy or pay a fine of N50,000 each.

“Also that you, Aliyu Adamu, Ahmed Musa and Adamu Aliyu are hereby sentenced to 10 years, seven years and five years imprisonment without an option of fine for the offence of theft in a dwelling house, the sentence would thereby run concurrently,’’ he said.

Adamu stated that offenders were given 30 days to appeal or serve their sentences.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor Insp Galion Neron told the court that the offenders faced a two-count accusation of criminal conspiracy and stealing.

Neron stated that on December 20, 2023, at approximately 4:00 p.m., the complainant, Mahmoud Yahaya of Malamre, reported the incident at the Karewa Police Station in Yola.

He said that the suspects criminally colluded to break into the complainant’s brother’s residence, Isah Yahaya, in Malamre.

The police prosecutor identified the stolen articles as one black Samsung television worth N100,000 and ten fragrances for N200,000.

Other items include three N60,000 caps, N10,000 underwear, N300,000 in clothing, and two international passports, among others.

Neron told the court that throughout the police investigation, the suspects admitted to the crime, and some of the things were found in their possession.

He stated that the offence violated sections 60 and 279 of the Adamawa Penal Code of 2018.