Adamawa Corps Members To Get N10,000 Monthly Allowance

The Adamawa State Government on Tuesday announced that it will henceforth be giving the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in the state the sum of N10,000 monthly allowance to cushion the economic hardship.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta made this known while speaking to 1,700 corps members deployed to the state for the 2024 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Damare, close to Yola.

Farauta on behalf of the state government promised the corps members that their duty would take place in a secure and supportive setting.

He said, “My dear compatriots, we remain committed to fulfilling the payment of the N10,000 monthly allowance for corps members serving in Adamawa State to cushion the biting effects of inflation currently being experienced.

“I do not doubt in my mind that you will reciprocate this gesture by being diligent, disciplined and hard working at your places of primary assignment.

“I encourage you to avail yourselves of the opportunities for self-employment offered through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme”.