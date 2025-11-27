Adamawa Committed To Humanitarian Dev’t Through UN-OCHA – Farauta

The Adamawa State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to transparent cooperation, joint planning, and strengthening the humanitarian–development nexus to deliver sustainable impact for its citizens.

Deputy Governor, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, stated this while receiving officials of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA) during a courtesy visit to her office in Yola.

Professor Farauta noted that the state requires stronger collaboration and continued shared efforts toward peace, stability, and inclusive development to effectively tackle its humanitarian challenges. She expressed concern over the high rate of malnutrition among children in the North-East, which UN-OCHA ranks among the highest globally.

She appealed to humanitarian partners to deepen collaboration, especially as funding from UN-OCHA is expected to decline. According to her, as the global humanitarian system undergoes a major reset, coordinated engagement is essential to align priorities, improve response mechanisms, and ensure assistance reaches those most in need.

The Deputy Governor also stressed the need for local NGOs to mobilize resources to strengthen the capacity of people affected by emergencies.

“Our people are the main resource to help us overcome challenges associated with emergencies,” she said.

Earlier, UN-OCHA Head of Office, Mr. Trond Jensen, attributed the drop in humanitarian funding to political changes in member states and ongoing conflicts in various parts of the world.

Jensen emphasized the importance of placing affected people at the centre of humanitarian efforts, noting that during disasters, communities themselves often ensure survival within the first forty-eight hours before external assistance arrives.

“Working together with Adamawa and other development partners, we can reach more people with less money,” he said.

He added that humanitarian actors must reform and reflect on their methods to deliver better assistance.