Adamawa Clash: IGP Urges Lamurde Communities To Embrace Peace

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, has urged residents of Lamurde Local Government Area in Adamawa State to eschew animosity and foster understanding, dialogue, and partnership.

Represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Operations, Mr. Yakubu Dzigu Kwazi, the IGP made the appeal on Tuesday in Yola during a condolence visit to the State Deputy Governor, Professor Kaletapkwa Farauta, before proceeding to Lamurde.

DIG Kwazi described violence as a “temporary and destructive outburst” and stressed that dialogue and collaboration are “permanent and constructive paths to lasting peace and development.” He expressed profound sorrow over the recent communal clashes that resulted in deaths and the destruction of property, noting that the tragedy is particularly grievous as it was inflicted by neighbours who have coexisted for generations.

The police official called on all affected communities to remain patient, allow the judicial process to run its course, and accept the eventual ruling, emphasizing that lasting peace cannot be achieved by security forces alone. He highlighted the critical role of community, religious, and traditional leaders, as well as youths, in driving dialogue, reconciliation, and sustainable peace.

Responding, Deputy Governor Farauta commended the IGP for his concern and visit, noting the importance of collaboration between security agencies and communities to prevent future crises.

It is recalled that about ten women lost their lives in the recent communal clashes between two communities in Lamurde LGA.