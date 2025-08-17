Adamawa Bye-Election: INEC Declares APC Winner Of Ganye 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Misa Musa Jauro of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Ganye Constituency bye-election in Adamawa State.

The returning officer, Prof. Tukur Ahmed, said the APC candidate polled 15,923 votes to defeat his closest rival, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, who scored 15,794 votes, a slim margin of 129 votes.

The closely contested election, held across 10 wards, was described as one of the most competitive in recent times, with APC and PDP recording split victories in different wards.

With this outcome, Jauro has been declared duly elected, sealing APC’s victory in the high-stakes poll.

Member representing Bichi Federal Constituency and the chairman House Committee on Appropriations, Dr Abubakar Kabir-Abubakar, who doubles as the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) election committee

He said, “INEC has confirmed our candidate, Misa Musa Jaur,o as the winner of the election. I am not surprised considering our preparation. Youth and women were busy making arrangements ahead of the election.

“We thank the people of Ganye who queued up at 8 am to vote for our candidate. As the campaign council sent by the APC national leadership, we appreciate you all.

“We ensured that the election was smooth. We especially appreciate women and youth groups who were at our control centres. We also thank Walin Ganye, who is our father.

“In 2027, Adamawa will be ours. I am hopeful the APC will take over the state. People will come out to vote for Tinubu and all our other candidates massively.”