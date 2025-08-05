Adamawa APC Reacts To Defection Of ‘Big Name’ Ahead Of 2027 Elections

Despite the recent exit of some key figures, the Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has insisted that its support base remains strong and well-positioned ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The State Organizing Secretary of the party, Mustapha Ribadu, who spoke in Yola, the state capital on Monday noted that the exodus of a handful of members to other political parties would not affect the APC’s electoral prospects in the state.

He said, “Winning elections is not about individuals; it is about the grassroots people who are behind the party.”

“The people who left the party, who are their followers that followed them?

“Senator Jibrilla Bindow was a governor with over 21 Commissioners, 21 Local Government Chairmen, over 700 aides, over 200 Councillors, but none of them joined him to his new party, so can you say Adamawa APC has lost anything?”

While highlighting recent political dynamics, the APC chieftain pointed out that the former Governor Bindow, despite being from Mubi, failed to deliver his polling unit, ward, Local Government Area, and the entire northern senatorial zone in the last general elections.

He also noted that Senator Aisha Binani, who contested as the APC governorship candidate in the last general election, was unable to win in both her polling unit and her ward.

He added, “With this political results, what is the political value of Bindow?.

“Senator Aisha Binnani’s ambassadors have changed their names to Adamawa APC ambassadors who are now her followers that joined her in the new party?

“We can see that the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, left the People’s Democratic Party to another party, his biological son Adamu Atiku is still in PDP as Commissioner, just as all his political allies are still in PDP. So a one-man squad is of no use in politics.”

Ribadu noted that prominent family names no longer carry significant weight in Adamawa State politics, as years of betrayal and unmet expectations have eroded public trust in such figures.

He acknowledged that some internal disagreements exist within the Adamawa APC but described them as normal and within control, emphasizing that differing views are expected in any large and dynamic political organisation.

Addressing speculations about plans to replace Vice President Kashim Shettima, Ribadu stated that the President holds the constitutional authority to choose a deputy from any region of the country.

Speaking further, he said, “What we are interested in is good governance. It is not about where the vice president comes from or who is the vice president. If the president brings someone from Lagos State who can work for him in the interest of Nigeria, he should pick the person.”

“In the United States, there are times a president and vice president would emerge from the same zone. What is paramount is good governance,” he continued.