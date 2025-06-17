Adamawa APC Denies Endorsing Ribadu For Political Office

Share

The Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked media reports claiming that the party endorsed the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for any political position during a recent stakeholders’ meeting in Hong Local Government Area.

In a statement titled “Rebuttal: Adamawa APC Endorses Tinubu, Ribadu” and signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Abdullahi, the party described the reports as a “mischievous distortion” of the purpose and outcome of the meeting, which was part of its grassroots mobilisation tour across the state.

“The attention of the Adamawa State chapter of the APC has been drawn to a news item circulating in some sections of the media regarding a purported endorsement of Mallam Nuhu Ribadu,” the statement read. “We wish to state categorically that the report is entirely misleading and misrepresents the purpose and proceedings of the meeting held in Hong.”

According to the party, the gathering was convened to strengthen internal unity, reenergise grassroots structures, and reiterate the unanimous position of the APC at the state, zonal, and national levels—supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office.

“The meeting was held in continuation of our local government tours aimed at mobilising our members and relaying the party’s collective stance that President Tinubu deserves another four-year term,” the statement added.

While acknowledging that a vote of confidence was passed in favour of Mallam Ribadu for his performance as NSA, the APC stressed that this should not be misconstrued as a political endorsement.

“There is no basis for endorsing the NSA or any appointee. Appointments are the exclusive prerogative of Mr. President. We as a party respect that and cannot preempt his decisions,” Abdullahi said.

He clarified that the commendation of Ribadu was solely in recognition of his contribution to national security and the positive image he brings to Adamawa State through his role in the Tinubu administration.

“We are proud of Mallam Ribadu’s performance. As an appointee of the President, he has carried out his duties with dignity and excellence. Our vote of confidence is in appreciation of that—not an endorsement of political ambition,” he emphasized.

The party cautioned the public and the media against twisting the narrative or fuelling disunity within the APC.

“We urge the public to disregard any falsehoods aimed at creating confusion or division within our ranks. Such distractions will not deter us from our mission,” the statement warned.

Reaffirming its unwavering support for President Tinubu, the APC restated its commitment to ensuring his re-election in 2027.

“We once again reiterate our unflinching endorsement of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We will continue to mobilise and sensitise our people to ensure he is returned to office in 2027 with an overwhelming mandate,” the party stated.

