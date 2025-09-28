Adamawa APC Carpets Atiku Over Remarks On Madagali Attack

The Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over what it described as “insensitive remarks” following the recent terrorist attack on innocent residents of Wagga Mongoro in Madagali Local Government Area.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Mohammed Abdullahi, accused Atiku of turning a moment of tragedy into a platform for “cheap politics” rather than standing in solidarity with the victims and their grieving families.

“Atiku once again proved that tragedy, for him, is not a moment of sober reflection but a stage for cheap politics. Instead of standing with the grieving persons, he rushed to issue a hollow statement riddled with lies and errors,” the statement read.

The APC alleged that upon hearing about the incident, Atiku “hurriedly put up a sordid and fictitious statement laced with political innuendos,” adding that his comments were not only factually inaccurate but also politically motivated.

The party claimed that Atiku got both the location and casualty figures wrong, describing his statement as “a comedy of errors in all ramifications.”

It further accused the former Vice President of contributing to the nation’s current security challenges during his time in government under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The PDP government in which he was second-in-command squarely put Nigeria in today’s quagmire,” the APC stated.

The party also faulted Atiku’s record in Adamawa, alleging that he neglected the state during his time in office.

“Despite his renewed rhetoric, Atiku once neglected Adamawa when he had the chance to change its fortunes, attracting no meaningful projects and abandoning even his own hometown of Jada, while concentrating on personal business ventures,” the statement said.

It added that when Boko Haram overran Adamawa communities, displaced families, and shut down livelihoods, Atiku remained silent. “Now, when peace is gradually returning under APC leadership, he suddenly finds his voice, not to unite, but to exploit,” the party declared.

The Adamawa APC insisted that the APC-led government, working with security agencies, is making steady progress in restoring security to troubled communities across the state and beyond. It described Atiku’s comments as “shameless politicization of grief” and “a reckless attempt to destabilize the country for political gain.”