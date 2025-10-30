Adamawa ADC Inaugurates Ward, LG Structures Across 21 Councils

The Adamawa State Caretaker Committee Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Saidu Njobdi Komsiri, has inaugurated the party’s ward and local government structures across the 21 Local Government Areas and 226 wards of the state.

Speaking during the inauguration, Komsiri said the exercise was part of ongoing efforts to rebuild the ADC from the grassroots and restore unity, discipline, and confidence among members.

He noted that the newly inaugurated officials would serve as the foundation for the party’s renewed drive ahead of future elections.

“This inauguration symbolizes a fresh beginning for the African Democratic Congress in Adamawa. We are determined to return the party to the people and strengthen our presence in every ward and local government,” Komsiri stated.

According to him, “We have completed the formation and constitution of the Adamawa ADC structure with six unit coordinators in each of the 4,104 units, totaling 24,624; ward executives numbering 6,102; and state exco members 44, making a total of 31,337 officials across the ADC chapter in the state.”

He commended the North-East Zonal Organizing Secretary of the party, Umar Bello Jada (Calculate), for his guidance and support in ensuring that the state structure was properly reconstituted in line with the party’s constitution.

The caretaker chairman urged the newly inaugurated officials to prioritize inclusiveness, transparency, and loyalty, stressing that the ADC would only thrive through collective effort and respect for internal democracy.

“We call on all party leaders, stakeholders, and members across the 21 LGAs and 226 wards of Adamawa State to close ranks, unite in purpose, and rededicate themselves to the growth and ideals of the ADC,” he added.

Representatives from various LGAs pledged their commitment to work with the state leadership to rebuild the party’s image and mobilize new members.