Adamawa ADC Crisis Deepens As Two Parallel C’ttees Emerge

As the internal crisis rocking the leadership of the Adamawa State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) continues, a new new twist unfolded yesterday as the party’s Zonal Working Committee inaugurated a parallel caretaker executive.

The inauguration, which was led by the Assistant National Organising Secretary and North East Zonal Organising Secretary of the ADC, Umar Bello Jada (aka Calculate), saw the emergence of Mallam Saidu Komsiri as chairman of a 44-man caretaker committee to oversee the party’s affairs in the state.

The development came about 24 hours after the North East National Vice Chairman of the party and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal, inaugurated the first committee led by Sadiq Dasin, signaling a full-blown power tussle between the two major power blocs in the party.

Prominent stakeholders, including Sen Aishatu Binani, Umar Bello Jada, Abdullahi Musa Speaker, Ahmed Barata, donated over N100 million cash grant to the newly inaugurated exco as take off grant. Umar Jada led the donation with a N25 million cash while Aishatu Binani donated N40 million, Ahmed Barata donated N20 million, Rabiu Abubakar donated N30 million while Abdullahi Speaker donated 15 million.

In a resolution read by Jada on behalf of the Zonal Working Committee, the group accused Lawal of unilateral decisions and abuse of authority, claiming that his actions were taken with out due consultation or approval from the zonal organs of the party.

According to the resolution, Lawal had earlier set up a committee to reconcile aggrieved party members in Adamawa and Gombe states, with a mandate to submit its findings to the Zonal Working Committee for deliberation and onward recommendation to the National Working Committee (NWC). However, the Zonal Working Committee alleged that Lawal bypassed them by submitting the committee’s report directly to the NWC leaving them in the dark.