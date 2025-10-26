Adamawa ADC Chapter Inaugurated, Vows To Win 2027 General Elections

A faction of the Adamawa State Chapter of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) was on Saturday inaugurated, with leaders of the party expressing confidence in their ability to win the 2027 general elections in the state and across the country.

The inauguration of the new transition committee was performed by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal, alongside former Governor Jibrilla Bindow and Senator Elisha Abbo.

In his remarks, Lawal said the ADC has the potential to take over power in Adamawa if members remain united and committed to the growth of the party. He noted that the old state executives had “outlived their usefulness” after abandoning the party, hence the need to reconstitute its leadership under a new transition committee.

The new committee is headed by Barrister Sadiq Dasin, a former member of the House of Representatives and one-time Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly.

Lawal urged the former state chairman, Shehu Johanna, to vacate office in the interest of peace and progress, following prolonged leadership disputes within the chapter.

Former Governor Bindow Jibrilla described the ADC as the next political force to watch, urging the people of Adamawa to join the party en masse under the leadership of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. He praised Atiku’s “vast experience in governance and global exposure,” describing him as a unifying figure capable of repositioning Nigeria.

Similarly, Senator Abdul-Aziz Nyako declared that the ADC had become the “party to beat” in Adamawa State, stressing that the new structure had put the party in a strong position ahead of 2027.

On his part, Senator Cliff Abbo said the ADC now represents the main opposition platform in Nigeria, with Atiku Abubakar providing credible leadership. He expressed optimism that the party would emerge victorious in future elections, noting that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had lost its relevance after many of its key members defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abbo added that he was proud to align with the ADC, a party he said upholds the fundamental rights and aspirations of all Nigerians.

In his response, the transition committee chairman, Barrister Sadiq Dasin, appealed to all aggrieved members to close ranks and work together for the unity and progress of the party, assuring that his leadership would carry everyone along.