Adamawa ADC Chairman, Kambile Resigns As Fintiri’s SA

Shehu Kambile, the Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Adamawa State, has resigned as Special Assistant to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

New Telegraph reports that Kambile announced his resignation in a press statement issued on Wednesday, November 12, in Yola, the state capital.

Speaking on his decision to resign, Kambile said the move was strategic and would enable him to fully channel his energy towards strengthening the ADC as the state’s leading opposition party.

“My appointment was facilitated through the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) framework, designed to foster national cohesion.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve Governor Fintiri, but I have to step aside and focus on my primary mandate of building a robust and effective opposition.

“We crave an opposition that can provide a credible alternative for the people,” he said.

Kambile commended former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for his commitment to promoting inclusive and democratic engagements within the ADC.

He urged all ADC members to unite and work together to steer the party to success.