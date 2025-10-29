Adamawa ADC Chair, Reaffirms Commitment To Peace, Reconciliation

The Adamawa State newly inaugurated Caretaker Committee Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Saidu Njobdi Komsiri has reaffirmed his committee’s commitment to peace, reconciliation, and constitutionalism.

Saidu Komosiri speaking in a Press conference with members of the Correspondents Chapel in Yola, said that the ultimate goal of the party is to rebuild the party from the grassroots for a strong participation in 2027 general elections.

According to the Chairman, his decision to begin official engagements with the press was a deliberate gesture to show transparency and to keep the public informed about the true state of affairs within the Adamawa ADC.

‎He expressed full confidence in the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) led by Senator David Mark and the ADC National Leader, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, describing both as“visionary leaders capable of steering the party toward national relevance”.

“Our Caretaker Committee fully accepts the Transition Steering Committee inaugurated by the NWC on October 25, 2025, but cautioned that its operations must remain within the constitutional boundaries”, he emphasized.

‎ “Our acceptance is grounded in firm belief that its creation and functions are in line with the ADC Constitution. However, its exercise of power must stay within its limits to guarantee fairness and harmony”, he said.

He explained that the party Constitution recognizes three major committees which includes; the Transition Steering Committee, The Interim (Caretaker) Committee, and the Membership Mobilization, Registration and Renewal Committee, with every committee designed to ensure checks and balances within the party.

‎ Saidu Komosiri while throwing more light said, “we are resisting, attempt by some actors to merge or manipulate these committees into one as such action violates our internal procedures and undermines democracy”.

‎The caretaker chairman elaborated that the Transition Steering Committee serves primarily as a supervisory and advisory body and not an administrative one.

‎“It is a misnomer for the Transition Committee to usurp the functions of other bodies or act as judge, jury, and janitor,” he added.

‎On the other hand, Komsiri said the Interim (Caretaker) Committee headed by Ibrahim Dasin is the legitimate executive leadership of the party at the state level, mandated to manage daily affairs, organize congresses, and rebuild local structures, while Membership Mobilization Committee, focuses on grassroots organization, registration, and the expansion of the ADC membership base.

‎In a move to stabilize party operations and end the leadership crisis that has rocked the state chapter for months, Komsiri announced that the caretaker committee has resolved to immediately commence the formation of executive committees in all 21 local government areas and 226 wards of Adamawa State.