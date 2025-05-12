Adamawa: ABEP Intervention Reduces Out-Of-School Children

Share

Elementary education in Adamawa State is experiencing a resurgence as hundreds of out-of-school children find renewed hope through the Accelerated Basic Education Programme (ABEP).

The initiative, designed to provide flexible learning opportunities for over-age and out-of-school children and youth, is making significant inroads in some of the State’s most educationally underserved communities.

In Gombi Local Government Area, one of the worst-affected by out-of-school rates, ABEP learning centres—both formal and informal—have been established, creating pathways for reintegration into the education system.

A recent fact-finding mission to the area revealed promising outcomes, with children enthusiastically participating in classes facilitated by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) in collaboration with UNICEF and State authorities.

The programme has won the approval of parents and traditional leaders alike. Village Head of Tappare and member of the School-Based Management Committee (SBMC), Jauro Isa, commended the initiative for transforming the educational landscape of the community.

“Before the arrival of this noble programme, our children were aimless, roaming the streets as scavengers. Today, thanks to ABEP, they are in school, learning and preparing for a brighter future. We are confident that the future of our community is now in safe hands,” Isa said.

Isa added that initial hesitation from some parents in the community has given way to widespread support, with near-total compliance in enrolling children at both formal and non-formal centres.

Gombi Local Government Education Secretary, Yahaya Balarabe, outlined the structure of the programme, noting that the dual-track system caters to various educational needs.

“We run formal ABEP activities at Gombi I Primary School and non-formal learning in 62 centres across the area. Each non-formal centre has about 50 pupils, meaning a significant number of out-of-school children have now been taken off the streets,” Balarabe stated.

UNICEF’s Education Specialist from the Bauchi Field Office, Abdurrahman Ibrahim Ado, said the programme is designed to fill critical gaps in the education sector by targeting children who have either never been enrolled or dropped out early.

“ABEP is bridging the gap for children who would otherwise be left behind. It offers them a chance to catch up academically and rejoin the conventional education system or pursue vocational pathways,” Ado noted.

The Accelerated Basic Education Programme is part of a broader strategy to reduce the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria, particularly in conflict-affected and underserved regions like Adamawa. Stakeholders say that with continued support and expansion, ABEP could be a game-changer for universal basic education in the state.

