Adamawa: 30 Journalists Trains For Media Capacity Building On Family Planning

The Challenge Initiative (TCI) in conjunction with DevComs Network had trained over 30 Journalists in a three-day capacity building on media advocacy for Family Planning reporting in Adamawa State.

The training is part of efforts to create awareness to equip Journalists on Advocacy for Family Planning among the people of the state.

Evelyn John, one of the National master trainers in her presentation spoke on the myth and misconception of family planning.

Evelyn John also highlighted the need for journalists to use their reports and documentation to change these misconceptions, especially for those in rural areas.

Also speaking, Mr Onche Odeh, the lead consultant DevComs, in his presentation “Writing compelling human angle stories on family planning, highlighted the need for journalists to write reports that will have impacts on the people in the right perspective.

Reporting based on experiences, the effects on the people, and how best they can be better off.

In her goodwill remark, Commissioner of Information, Mrs Neido Kofulto commended the organizers and assured them of the government’s readiness to partner with them to see how best to improve the health of the people.

“Governor Ahamdu Finitri is very passionate about health and health-related issues, your coming at this time is timely particularly now that the economic pressure is more on the citizens”.

According to the Commissioner, the government is committed to partnering with any Health Service Providers involved to improve on reducing maternal and child mortality in the State.

A caregiver in one of the Primary Health Care Centers in Yola North local government area, Mrs Reachel Michael, a Director of Maternal Child Health said “Women are now embracing the family planning concept to control childbearing as a result of the awareness created stressing that more will be achieved when the mass media get more involved”

She noted that due to intervention awareness created more adolescents and youths are making themselves available to access family planning but added that women between the ages of 19 to 35yrs both married and unmarried now adopted the modern family planning method considering the economic imbalance in Nigeria.