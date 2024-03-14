Adamawa: 3 killed in communal clash

No fewer than three persons have been confirmed killed in Numan and Demsa Local Government Areas of Adamawa State following a communal clash, the State Police Command has confirmed. According to the police command, the violence claimed three lives at Selti and Kpasham communities in Numan and Demsa Local Government Areas.

A statement by the Spokesman of the state police command, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, yesterday, said that normalcy has returned in the communities. SP Nguroje, explained that the Commissioner of Police, Dankombo Morris, personally led a team of operatives, patrolled, assessed and since restored order in the communities.

He said that investigation is still ongoing to detect and apprehend the perpetrators and their collaborators, and that the CP have enjoined residents to shun violence and peacefully go about their lawful activities without any fear. The command urged the public to report people of questionable character to the nearest police station The CP assured the government and people of the state that the perpetrators of these acts would be diligently prosecuted as the command will not fold its arms and allow few amongst the residents to disrupt the peace of the public, SP Nguroje assured.