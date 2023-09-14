Adamawa: 223 Inmates Regain Freedom, 52 Others Get Bail

No fewer than 223 of 461 inmates, including women awaiting trial at the Yolde Pate New Medium Security Centre have been discharged by the Jail Delivery Committee in Adamawa State. Similarly, the committee also discharged a total number of 26 of 178 convicted inmates serving various jail terms at the correctional centre and admitted 52 to bail.

The Jail Delivery Committee headed by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Hapsat Abdulrahaman, discharged as well as admitted the inmates to bail when the committee visited the centres. The committee however convicted and sentenced two inmates to five years imprisonment each after confessing to the crime for which they were remanded.

During the visit, the committee reviewed sentences of convicted inmates sentenced between 3 to 10 years, mostly for criminal breach of trust, cheating among several other offences. Some of the convicts were discharged while others had their punishment reviewed downward depending on the prison terms slammed on them by various courts.

Addressing those discharged shortly after the exercise, the Chairman of the Committee who is also the Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Abdulrahaman, warned them not to go back to the society and commit crime again. Justice Abdulrahaman told them that the court will not be lenient with any of them who is re-arrested for any offence, and advised them to be of good behaviour in the society.

In his remarks, the Controller of Corrections, Adamawa State, Ahmed Abdu Usman, commended the Chief Judge and her committee for a job well done and congratulated the beneficiaries.