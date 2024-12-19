Adamawa 2025 Budget: Education & Roads Receive Lion Share

Share

The Adamawa State 2025 budget proposal breakdown shows that the road construction and education sectors received the highest amount.

The proposed budget, tagged “Budget of Service,” aligns with the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), with the aim of financing government programmes and services in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Yola Thursday, the Commissioner of Finance and Budget, Mr. Emmanuel Piridimso, disclosed key allocations, including roads construction, ₦101.5 billion; education, ₦83.3 billion; health, ₦22.3 billion; information and communication technology, ₦22.4 billion; housing and urban development, ₦18.2 billion; poverty alleviation, ₦15.01 billion; and agriculture, ₦15.7 billion.

The commissioner revealed that the budget’s revenue sources include statutory allocation, ₦53 billion (10.9%); share of VAT, ₦91 billion (18.7%); independent revenue, ₦24.6 billion (5.1%); and capital receipts, ₦91.5 billion (18.8%).

The budget expenditure includes personnel cost, ₦72.8 billion (15%); overhead cost, ₦64.5 billion (13%); and capital expenditure, ₦348.9 billion (72%), totalling over ₦486.2 billion.

The commissioner reviewed the current fiscal year’s budget performance, stating that the state government has achieved almost 70% implementation of ₦281.1 billion.

He emphasized that successful implementation is the primary objective of any budget and assured that the present administration will pursue full implementation of the 2025 budget.

It would be recalled that Governor Ahmadu Fintiri had presented a budget proposal of #486.218 bn for the 2025 fiscal year to the House of Assembly for consideration and passage.

