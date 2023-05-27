Adamawa: 2 Abducted Clerics Regain Freedom

Adamawa State Police Command said it has rescued two clerics, Rev Mike Ochigbo and Pastor John Moses, who were abducted by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday. A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Sulaiman Nguroje disclosed that the two men were abducted around Nyibango general area, along Army Barracks Road on the fateful day.

Shortly after the incident, Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola issued a stern warming to the criminals, vowing to rescue the two abducted clerics. Nguroje said, “further to the Command’s commitment to enhance proactive strategies, the Command on 26/5/2023 disconnected a criminal network connecting part of Gujubabu, Bole, Yolde Pate and part of Yadim, in Yola South and Fufore local government areas.

‘‘The operation which was carried out by the Command’s operatives led by Commander Crack Squad in joint operation with Hunters of Tabbital Pulaku hunters yielded positive result. ‘‘The outcome of these successes followed collaborative strategy with hunters to dislodge criminal hideouts, designed by the command to rescue the kidnapped victims and apprehend the culprits.