Adama Wins Historic Medal For Nigeria At World Junior Swimming Championships

Abdul Jabar Adama has entered the history books, becoming the firstever Nigerian swimmer to win a medal at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Romania.

The 17-year-old claimed a silver medal in the men’s 50m butterfly, finishing in 23.64 seconds, just behind Great Britain’s Dean Fearn, who took gold with 23.54 seconds.

In addition to securing Nigeria’s first global medal at the championships, Adama broke two national records in a single day. His previous Nigerian record of 23.81 seconds was first lowered to 23.61 seconds in the preliminaries and then to an impressive 23.48 seconds in the semifinals.

This extraordinary performance has positioned Abdul Adama as a potential Olympic medal contender for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, signalling a bright future for Nigerian swimming on the global stage.