Adama Modibbo University Admits 5,297 Undergraduates

The Governing Council and Senate of Adama Modibbo University, Yola, has admitted a total of 5,297 undergraduate students for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Speaking at the institution’s matriculation ceremony held on Friday, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Ibrahim Umar, described matriculation as more than a ceremonial rite, but a symbol of commitment to academic and ethical excellence.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the life of every matriculant. It is a transition into a new phase filled with opportunity, discovery, growth, and a diverse academic family deeply committed to the pursuit of excellence,” he said.

Professor Umar urged the new students to uphold the academic and moral standards of the institution, assuring them of the university’s commitment to guiding and supporting them throughout their academic journey.

He described the university as a knowledge-driven and humanistic institution that believes education should build character, instill responsibility, and inspire a sense of service to society.

“Since the conversion of the university to a conventional one and the introduction of new programmes, there has been a noticeable rise in admissions into various departments including Law, Nursing, Political Science, and Sociology,” he noted.

The Vice Chancellor encouraged the students to take full advantage of the university’s learning and research facilities, warning them against engaging in negative extracurricular activities.

He stressed that the university has zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractice, indecent dressing, violence, and fraud, all of which are strictly prohibited.

