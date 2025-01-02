Share

Renowned preacher and founder of Abel Damina Ministries and Power City International, Pastor Abel Damina, has questioned the widely belief that Adam and Eve’s sin in the Garden of Eden was due to eating the fruit from the forbidden tree.

During his New Year’s Eve sermon on Tuesday, Pastor Damina dismissed the notion of physical consumption as the root of humanity’s fall.

“Adam and Eve ate nothing. Were you there? You were not there.

“So how do we know whether they ate something or not? Jesus was there, and He can explain to us what happened,” Damina said.

Using Mark 7:18-21 as a basis, Damina argued that sin does not stem from eating or drinking but rather from the thoughts and intentions within a person’s heart.

He emphasized that the concept of sin is tied to one’s internal state, not physical actions like eating or drinking.

He added, “If Adam and Eve ate something, they would not be sinners. It is not what you eat or drink that makes you a sinner. Sin comes from within, not from external consumption.”

Pastor Damina also addressed societal taboos, stating that acts like smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol are not inherently sinful.

“I’ve told you alcohol is not a sin. I’ve told you cigar is not a sin.

“If you like, put it on a newspaper headline, I said it,” he stated.

However, he clarified that he does not condone these behaviours, highlighting their negative consequences.

“Am I saying you should smoke? No. You should have the sense to know cigars will cut short your life.

“Am I saying you should drink alcohol? No. You should know that if you drink alcohol, you may end up in a gutter.”

Pastor Damina noted that sin is tied to the heart’s condition and not physical consumption.

“It is what comes out of a man that defiles him, not what goes in.

“What makes you a sinner is what you’re thinking, not what you’re eating,” he concluded.

