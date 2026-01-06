AdaezeBDG Makes Fiery Comeback With New Single YOLO

Afro hip-hop and R&B artist Adaeze Mogbogu, known professionally as AdaezeBDG, returns to the African music spotlight with her new single YOLO, produced by Gospelondebeatz, reinforcing her evolution as a voice for bold, intentional living.

AdaezeBDG is from Anambra State but born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria’s entertainment capital. Her sound blends Afro hip-hop and R&B, shaped by Lagos’ multicultural energy.

She holds a degree in Political Science from the University of Abuja, bringing depth to her music.

Her lyrics reflect themes of identity, resilience, faith-driven ambition, and purposeful living.

Her career includes a key collaboration with the late OJB Jazreel, who influenced her musical discipline. She has also worked with producers Joekeny and TY Mix.

In 2009, she performed at the FIFA U-17 World Cup opening ceremony in Abuja, marking one of her biggest stages. She has since performed at major concerts and events across Nigeria.

Her new single “YOLO”, produced by Gospelondebeatz, carries a universal message: live boldly and without regret. The song is energetic, relatable, and forward looking.

AdaezeBDG is active online and can be followed on X, Instagram, TikTok @adaezebdg, and YouTube at AdaezeBDGtv. She encourages fans to stream YOLO and expect more releases ahead.