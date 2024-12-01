Adaeze: From Screenwriter to Author

Share

Adaeze Ibechukwu, a name synonymous with creativity and storytelling, has been weaving tales since her childhood.

Her journey began with innocent doodles and colourful paintings, which soon blossomed into full-fledged children’s books.

In 2018, she took a significant step into the world of screenwriting. Her scripts have graced both the silver screen and the small screen, contributing to the success of various films and series. Some of her notable works include Gifted, Sister Sister, Something Like Gold, Apo, Broke and Proud, and Deserted.

Recently, Ibechukwu added a new feather to her cap with the publication of a novel, The Forbidden Flower. Inspired by a desire to share her untold stories, she delved into the world of self-publishing, choosing Amazon as her platform.

“While looking through my laptop, I stumbled across numerous unpublished manuscripts—stories I had poured my heart into but never shared with the world. After gathering enough information, I decided to take action. I dusted off one of my manuscripts, made a few adjustments, and published it. The result was The Forbidden Flower, a romance novel with elements of mystery and drama. It’s now available on Amazon in both eBook and paperback formats. It marks the beginning of a new chapter in my journey as a writer,” she said.

Despite her numerous successes, Ibechukwu acknowledges the challenges faced by screenwriters, “Despite being the architects of the story world that forms the foundation of any movie, screenwriters are often relegated to the background. Recognition can be hard to come by, and the industry doesn’t always give screenwriters the credit they deserve” she stated.

