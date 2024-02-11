Adachukwu Cukelu-Okafor: When A Lawyer Becomes Lawless

A woman, especially a mother, is expected to have the kindest of hearts towards children, considering the fact that she knows the pains of childbirth and mothering. But many times, few women have given the priceless motherhood status a bad name by being pure evil. However, a mother of three, Adachukwu Cukelu-Okafor, who is said to be a lawyer has been in the news for a few days now for using a broken bottle, knife and electric iron to “brutalise” an 11-year-old house girl who is living with her. The suspect allegedly used a hot knife and electric iron to sever different parts of the little girl’s body, including her vagina.

The incident happened in Akpaka, Onitsha in Onitsha North Local Government Area of Anambra State. The suspect, Mrs Cukelu-Okafor, reportedly accused the survivor of touching her daughter. After the crime may have been noticed by neighbours who alerted authorities, the lawyer who is supposed to be law-abiding has been on the run to save her skin. Presently, reports say that Anambra State Government has started prosecution of the female lawyer in the state. Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, in a post on his Facebook page penultimate Saturday, said abuse or violation of vulnerable persons and minors will not be tolerated in the state.

“Mrs Adachukwu Cukelu-Okafor, who visibly violated the young girl left in her custody is one out of many who do not deserve a place amongst decent humanity. We have commenced actions to ensure she (Cukelu-Okafor) is brought to justice,” he said The governor noted that the suspect’s prosecution will serve as a “firm warning to all abusers of any kind” in the state. He said that the Child’s Right Act (2003) and Violence Against Persons Pro- hibition Act (2017) have long been domesticated in the state in addition to other laws against abuse and violence. “My administration is big on en- trenching law and order as a foundation for building the livable and prosperous homeland that we all seek,” Mr Soludo stated.

The Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare in Anambra, Ify Obinabo, has since rescued the survivor from the suspect, according to a statement by the commissioner’s media aide, Chidinma Ikeanyionwu. The statement said the commissioner was notified of the in- cident by a human rights group, Defend Your Rights Foundation, on Thursday. Mrs. Obinabo, who immediately took the survivor to an undisclosed hospital, said the suspect was quoted by neighbours as boasting that “nothing will happen” because she is a lawyer.

More so, Kinswomen of 11-year- old house-help, from Awgu Local Government area of Enugu State, who was recently brutalised with hot knife and electric iron by her madam, Adachukwu Cukelu Okafor at Onitsha Anambra State recently staged a peaceful protest in Enugu, demanding justice for the victim. The action has continued to generate reactions and condemnation from various quarters, after the photographs went viral on social media. The founder/president, Umuada Awgu Progressive Association and Umuada Awgu Global, Ambassador Chinemerem Anyi, who led the exercise, said they were heartbroken over the barbaric act meted against their little daughter by her madam, Adachukwu.

They decided to stage the protest so as to use it to register their displeasure over the inability of the police in Anambra State to arrest the perpetrator of the heinous crime after over one week she committed the barbaric act. The public are anxiously waiting for when the suspect would be arrested and brought to book for her crime.