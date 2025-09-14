Ada Uli: Sexual Harrassment Drove Me Out Nollywood

Agwunobi Akachukwu Peculiar, popularly known as Ada Uli, is among the younger generation actors in Nollywood. Ada Uli has a teaming fan on social media because at some point, situations made her run from Nollywood to focus on content creation. But in 2024, she retraced her steps and is doing great currently as an actress. Famed for her regal and princess-like roles, the talented actress from Anambra State has steadily carved a niche in the Nigerian film industry. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, she speaks about challenges in the industry and how she has overcome a few

How did your journey into the movie industry start?

It all started like a joke. I’ve always been this introverted person, who loves the media. I was once a FBF (Facebook famous) when Facebook was newly discovered in Nigeria. But, I don’t like going out. So, I would sit at home reading or on my phone, taking pictures and uploading. My mum disliked me saying I want to be an actress; she would always say, in her words, “It doesn’t end well”, but my brothers would always stand up for me. So, in 2020, I took a bold step coming into the space of content creation and being an actress. With my brothers’ support, that’s how I started with the ADA ULI name because I felt that if I had the support of the whole village, that would be something very great. I also got helping hands then from my pastor and foster dad, Rev Francis Akwobi, Mr Victor, brothers and my mum, inclusive. I got my first role to play a maid and then a lead role to play a princess but it all didn’t end well. So, I left Nollywood and focused more on content creation and came back fully in April 2024 with the help of My Boss, Uchenna Mbunabo, whom I call my father (Nnam).

Tell us about your first day on set?

Whenever I’m walking, I always look down to avoid eye contact because I’m so shy. I was shocked that in front of the camera, immediately I heard “ACTION”, everything went away. That was it!!! I’m very good at cramming. I crammed and got on set. The director directed us but the lady I was filming with kept forgetting her lines. So, I would take her lines for her as well to the point we almost got into a fight. I was just 19 then but you wouldn’t know because I’m smart. We concluded the set finally and the director shook my hands and told me I did great. From that set, I got another role, sub-lead to play as a princess. That was how the big breaks came.

19 is young. Did you ever experience any sex-for-role or any harassment?

Sexually harassed? No but offered sex for role, YES. I was offered sex for a role after playing the maid role. I did one scene; I should have had about 3 or 4 scenes altogether in that film. After the day, the director came to me and told me that to progress in this industry, I needed to have sex with the executive producer (I was still a virgin when all this was going on in 2020). I was like ‘why do I need to sleep with the man’? That my mum will find out and it won’t be funny. They said, “Who would tell her if you don’t?” I just knew that was my clue to run! I just did one scene and ran home the next day. I didn’t tell my mum because that would be the end of my career. It didn’t end there, they kept calling and asking me to come. They would leave me at the hotel and would be busy shooting. They did that once, and the second time I found out about it, I ran for my life! I confided in my brothers. That was how I quit Nollywood and went back to content creation because my mind and narrative about Nollywood were messed up! Not until 2024, when I came across my father, Uchenna Mbunabo. That man single-handedly changed my perception or narrative about Nollywood producers! He groomed me and taught me that my talent can speak for me. He took me in when nobody took a chance on me. Loved and cared for me like a daughter! He changed my mentality about the sex for role in the industry.

Are there some actors you look forward to working with?

Yes, they are but by God’s grace, I’ve worked with everyone on my bucket list, except going international, which is coming in handy soon. But I’m looking forward and would love to work with Chioma Chukwuka, Funke Akindele, Femi Adebayo, Shaffy Bello, Sola Sobowale, Mercy Johnson e.t.c.

As a fast-rising actress, are there some specific roles you would reject even if the pay is enticing?

Yes, I’ve turned down some roles because they aren’t teaching or adding value even with the payment, and I will continue to do that. If it is against my moral obligation or belief or not adding value or having no depth, I will not do it. If your script is baseless, I’m not doing it. I love good deep stories that would make me shake or strain myself and go deeper as an actor. I’m up for it but it’s so unfortunate how some producers nowadays do not even care about the stories they feed the public. They just want to make money.

Are you scared that you might be caught in the web of controversies when you get into a relationship or marriage, because of your chosen career?

First of all, anything that is going to affect my career, I wouldn’t want to get involved in it. I’ve learnt how to keep my personal life off social media. I am the media, I give them what they should feast on. So, my getting married or getting into a relationship, which is bound to happen, wouldn’t affect my career because there should be some ground rules before we get into it. One of them is keeping it private because they won’t break or feast on what they don’t know. I might be caught in controversies but definitely, it would be for good and all love because I don’t disappoint.

Are you currently in a relationship? Or are you single and ready to mingle?

I’m single and yeah, I’m ready to mingle.

Can you date or marry an actor?

Yes, I can…. Because I feel they understand my job better and wouldn’t stress me too much because they’re also in it. No jealousy, no stereotypes, just make this money and bring it home. I mean, I’m still open to non-actors, I’m just saying.

Ever rejected a suitor? If yes, why?

I have rejected suitors and still reject them; they don’t resonate with me. Let me just leave it at “we are not compatible”.

Have you ever had any embarrassing moment on set?

Yeah, in my early stage of coming back into Nollywood. A director yanked my scene and asked me to go home because I wasn’t ready without fully understanding what was going on. I stayed from morning till evening but didn’t shoot. I cried and was embarrassed but I mean, it happened, so I could learn and not bring my personal feelings or problems into my job. After that, I always tend to get ready and wait even when it wasn’t my turn to shoot. Everything happens for a reason.

Any plans to go into movie production?

Definitely! I am coming for them and when I do? No stopping.

Can you tell us more about your background?

I am an actor and a content creator/ influencer. I am the only daughter and last child of Mr and Mrs Udochukwu Agwunobi. My dad died when I was 4 years old. So, I was raised by my mum. I am 23 years old. I am a graduate of History and International Studies from Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Anambra State.