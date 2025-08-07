ADA, Other Associations To Know Fate After Bye-Elections – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that it will decide the status of the All Democratic Alliance (ADA) and other political associations seeking registration as political parties immediately after the August 16 bye-elections.

The commission disclosed that the number of political associations applying for registration has risen to 151, following the receipt of eight additional letters of intent.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Chairman of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, said the commission has launched a dedicated portal for party registration and has begun shortlisting associations that meet the necessary requirements to proceed to the application stage.

Olumekun, who is also a National Commissioner, confirmed that the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise will resume on August 18 as earlier announced.

He noted that the in-person registration will commence a week later, on August 25, and both processes will run concurrently for a year, concluding on August 30, 2026.

“The exercise will take place in 811 centres, comprising our 774 Local Government offices and 37 State and FCT offices nationwide, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding national public holidays,” he explained.

To aid accessibility, Olumekun said INEC is deploying an online CVR Live Locator to help citizens identify registration centres across the country.

“The locator will go live on August 17, 2025, a day before the exercise begins, and can be accessed via: https://cvr.inecnigeria.org/locator,” he stated.

He added that the commission has uploaded a 38-page document to its website and other official platforms, listing the addresses of all 811 in-person registration centres nationwide. Additionally, dedicated phone lines have been assigned to each state to serve as help desks for citizens requiring assistance.

“The procedure for both the online and in-person registrations remains the same as was the case in 2022,” Olumekun added.