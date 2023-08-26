Madagascar’s Prime Minister, Christian Ntsay, has revealed that at least 12 people have been confirmed dead in a stadium crowd crush in the country’s capital, Antananarivo.

Speaking further, Ntsay said another 80 people were hurt during the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games at the Mahamasina stadium.

“There were a lot of people at the entrance,” Red Cross official Antsa Mirado told the newsmen.

While present at the stadium, President Andry Rajoelina referred to it as a “tragic event” and requested a moment of silence.

There were reportedly a tonne of people at the nearly 41,000-seat Mahamasina stadium.

Various injured people can be seen sitting on the ground in a trance in the video that has surfaced. We witness further victims being brought out of the stadium.

The Indian Ocean Island Games, a multisport competition founded in 1977, takes place every four years.

The island countries and territories of Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius, Seychelles, the Maldives, and Réunion are participants.

Before the start of a football match between Madagascar and Senegal in 2018, a crush at the Mahamasina left one person dead and close to 40 others hurt.

During celebrations for Madagascar’s national day in 2016, a grenade explosion at the same location resulted in two fatalities and about 80 injuries. The explosion took place during a free performance.

A youngster was murdered and numerous others were hurt in a grenade blast at the same stadium two years prior.