ACWAN Mourns Celebrated Poet, Journalist Evelyn Osagie

The Arts and Culture Writers Association of Nigeria (ACWAN) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Evelyn Osagie, a celebrated poet, journalist, and cultural advocate.

Osagie died in Lagos on Sunday after a brief illness.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, ACWAN described her as “a cherished voice and inspiring figure, a truly exceptional individual whose spirit will forever remain in our hearts.” The Association noted that her legacy is defined by creativity, kindness, and an enduring love for cultural expression.

Titled “In Loving Memory of Our Beloved Member, Evelyn Osagie,” the statement highlighted her lifelong dedication to celebrating and nurturing the arts through her insightful writings, passionate advocacy, spoken word performances, and unwavering commitment.

“Throughout her remarkable career, she touched the hearts of many, inspiring countless artists, writers, and arts enthusiasts, while fostering a deep appreciation for the arts in its diverse forms,” the statement read.

ACWAN further noted that while her loss is deeply felt, her contributions as an arts and culture writer and spoken word artiste will continue to inspire.

The Association extended its condolences to her family, friends, and all whose lives she touched, praying for her soul to rest in perfect peace.