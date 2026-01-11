ACWAN Elects New Executives, Unveils Agenda To Boost Nigeria’s Cultural Discourse

The Arts and Culture Writers Association of Nigeria (ACWAN) has elected new national executives to lead the association and strengthen Nigeria’s arts and culture sector both locally and internationally.

The online election, held on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, saw strong participation from members and produced a four-member executive committee comprised of experienced media professionals.

Journalist and Arts Editor of New Telegraph, Mr. Tony Okuyeme, was elected Chairman. He will be supported by Ms. Tomi Falade of Independent Newspapers as Vice Chairman, Mr. Anote Ajeluorou of TheArtHubNg as Secretary-General, and Ms. Ngozi Uma of Daily Independent as Assistant Secretary-General.

In his acceptance speech, Okuyeme said the new leadership would reposition ACWAN at the centre of national and international cultural conversations. He outlined a four-point agenda focused on restoring the association’s voice, enhancing members’ professional skills, expanding activities across Nigeria, and modernising administrative processes.

“Arts and culture writers play a critical role in helping society understand itself. We will pursue partnerships with cultural institutions and digital platforms to broaden the reach of our members’ work,” he said.

Falade, an award-winning journalist and author, has over a decade of experience in arts criticism, while Ajeluorou is a former Arts Editor and Head of Politics at The Guardian and the founder of TheArtHubNg. Uma, the 2025 Diamond Excellence Award winner for Top Female Media Performer, is also a columnist and content creator.

The new executives announced plans to establish regional chapters, host masterclasses with international critics, and introduce an Annual Cultural Summit to bring together writers, artists, gallery owners, and creative directors. They also plan to implement digital membership platforms and regular virtual town hall meetings to ensure transparency.

“The road ahead won’t be easy, but together we will reposition this association for greatness,” Okuyeme said.

ACWAN serves as the umbrella body for journalists and critics dedicated to promoting and documenting Nigeria’s arts, film, music, literature, and cultural heritage.