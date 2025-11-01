ACWAN Commends NLNG For Launching Nigeria Prize For Creative Arts

The Art and Culture Writers Association of Nigeria (ACWAN) has commended the NLNG for its groundbreaking launch of The Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts.

ACWAN, in a statement signed by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee, noted that this new category, with an impressive award value of $20,000, “is, without question, one of the most significant developments in Nigerian and African Creative Arts. We applaud NLNG for the foresight, commitment and vision behind this historic initiative.

“The Prize, which targets young Nigerians aged 18 to 35 and is themed “Identity”, is a powerful response to the generational call for young creatives to tell our stories.

“It aligns perfectly, intending to provide visibility and support for both contemporary and traditional art forms and strengthen the national and international recognition of Nigerian culture.”

According to the statement, ACWAN particularly welcomes the announcement that the Prize will be benchmarked against globally recognised standards and the values of Excellence and Integrity, ensuring winning entries can compete internationally.

“ACWAN celebrates this strategic investment in nurturing Nigeria’s creative capital as part of nation-building. The Prize is an affirmation that excellence knows no boundary; it can be written, spoken or filmed.

“We urge all eligible young filmmakers to seize this opportunity to participate, create and show the world who we truly are,” it stated, adding that ACWAN looks forward to a vibrant and successful inaugural cycle.