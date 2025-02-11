ACTU: NAMA scores 76.7% Effectiveness Index, Scales ICPC Hurdle

Share

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has scaled the high integrity hurdle that encourages anti-corruption and transparency in the discharge of its duties.

Consequently, the agency has received a letter of commendation from the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) Effectiveness Index exercise in Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) carried out by the ICPC last year.

In a post deployment letter to NAMA dated February 6th, 2025, the agency said “sequel to the deployment, scoring and ratings of assessed MDA’s, your documents were analysed and your agency had a score of 76.5 per cent which connotes substantial compliance on the EICS and a non-existent status in the AEI (ACTU Effectiveness Index).

Reacting to this development, the Managing Director of NAMA, Engr Umar Ahmed Farouk, expressed delight that “an independent organization carried out this onerous task, making sure that there is compliance with extant financial rules and processes as outlined by the Federal Government policy.”

“We are delighted with this commendation coming from ICPC as an integrity watchdog. We are not surprised anyway, because we are highly professional in our processes and procedures at NAMA.

We know that safety is sacrosanct, just like we maintain zero tolerance for corruption, so we won’t take this feat for granted. “I want to assure you that going forward, we will not relent but shall continue improving our current transparency and integrity rating in all our financial dealings.

We will also align ourselves with Performance Indicators (KPIs), as dictated by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs),” Farouk said.

Recall that as part of its initiatives to fight corruption, the ICPC in 2019 embarked on an annual deployment of the Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard (EICS) in Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to engender transparency in the public sector.

