Actress Tope Osoba Down With Breast Cancer, Needs N12M for Surgery

Nollywood actress, Tope Osoba, has appealed for financial assistance after undergoing her first breast cancer surgery.

Foluke Daramola, Osoba’s colleague, share the actress’ plight.

According to Daramola, Osoba has already undergone one surgery but requires an additional procedure to remove the remaining particles from her breast. The second surgery is estimated to cost around N12 million.

Daramola shared a video of Osoba’s hospital examination, revealing that the actress has reached out to Bolaji Amusan, president of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), for support.

“It’s one of our colleagues. She has breast cancer. She has had one surgery. But they said there are still some particles in her breast that need to be removed,” she said.

“She needs about N10/N12 million for her to be able to get back on her feet. She has already sent a letter to our president, Mr Latin. We are supporting her with what we can.

The post caption reads: “Behold the face of the colleague I told you all. She has gone through the surgery we didn’t get much but we appreciate you all. Her family members rallied around and we were able to pay for the surgery but we still hope for your support and help pls.

“I want to say a very big thank you to everyone who supported me. I want to say a very big thank you to everybody who donated for me to go through my breast surgery. I want to especially thank sister Foluke Daramola for reaching out to people,” she said.

“I still need your help my people. Because there is still aftercare. Please guys show me love like you have always done. This is very important. I need to get back on my feet very soon. Do this for me for me as a birthday gift. Because my birthday is December 2nd. Please help me. I love you.”

