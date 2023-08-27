Actress Sarah Martins Cries Out, Says Her Hands Are Clean

Popular Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins, has denied a claim that she paid a lady to attack Danielle, the first daughter of Yul and May Edochie. A blog had alleged that the actress paid the lady to send death threats to Danielle. The post was accompanied by a receipt allegedly showing Sarah sending N5,000 to the lady.

Denying the allegation via a video on Facebook, Martins said the lady was one of her followers who won a N5,000 giveaway on her page in July. The actress said she would never wish evil on another man’s child, adding that the allegation was a ploy by the blog owner to create “a heavy lie just to trend”. She added that the transaction receipts shared by the blogger were doctored to make “evil news”.

“If I have ever thought or wished death upon anyone, let it happen to me and mine!” she wrote. “I did giveaway sometime in July on my Facebook page (sarahmar- tins tv), which I posted h e r e and I clearly said I would ran – domly choose m y winners on Facebook which I did and one miss U z o c h i Sandra w a s a m o n g the 10 active followers I chose, and credited with 5k each.

“Someone from the pit of hell, saw where the lady dropped an evil comment against May Yul Edochie’s daughter and went back to my give- away that she won sometimes ago and took a screenshot of it and then merged my picture to it and started circulating disgusting lies against me saying I paid her to kill Daniella the first daughter of May Edochie and the evil news has been flying round the internet.

“Of what benefit is it to me to even think ill of May and her children? “This is a very heavy accusation and it is evil for someone to wake up and formulate such a heavy lie just to trend “I have no hand in this, never have and never will! Please you all should stay away from me….

I have had enough already!!!!!! “Note: I have NEVER met the said lady before, I do not have any form of relationship with her. She is just a fan that attacks May’s f a n s s a m e w a y t h e y attack me.”