Actress Sarah Martins Apologises To Davido Over Restaurant Comment

Share

Sarah Martins has apologised to Davido after the Afrobeats star called the actress out for suggesting that he should have opened a restaurant in his wife Chioma’s name.

The controversy began on Tuesday when Martins claimed that Davido should have registered his “new restaurant” under Chioma, given her renowned culinary skills.

The actress argued that it would have been a better promotional strategy for his recently released ‘5ive’ album. However, Davido fired back at Martins in the comment section, clarifying that he never actually opened a restaurant. Hours later, Martins took to her Instagram page to post an apology, admitting that she had been misinformed.

She explained that someone had claimed to have received food from “Davido’s restaurant,” leading her to jump to conclusions.

“If you know me very well, you can tell that I am a die-hard fan of Davido and Chioma. I will never intentionally disrespect either Davido or Chioma.

I was actually misinformed by what Temi posted that Davido gifted him food from Davido’s restaurant,” she said. “So I just jumped to a conclusion. I am really sorry. I am really sorry for getting on your nerves.

To the extent that you had to enter my DM to caution me. “OBO, I am your number one fan. I am your die-hard fan. Nobody loves you more than I love you. I swear. They nearly brought down my page because I was busy defending you online. Forgive me. This is coming from a place of love.

Share