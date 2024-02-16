Actress Nkechi Blessing Gives To Charity as She Marks 35th Birthday in Style

Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday celebrated turning 35 on February 14, 2024 with stunning new photos and by given to charity. The movie star and businesswoman shared some captivating Valentine-themed photos on her platform to celebrate her birthday. Expressing gratitude, the celebrant looked forward to another year of growth and self-improvement, emphasizing that this year feels especially significant as she said her ultimate desire is to give glory to God.

The first post showed Blessing in a long, flowing and dazzling red dress. In her caption, she reflected on the milestone, expressed gratitude over it, and urged her fans to pray for her. Her caption read: “Cheers to another year of learning, evolving and becoming the best version of myself.️ This year hits different and all I want to do today is give Glory to GOD Almighty please say a prayer for me in any language you understand.”

In the spirit of celebration, her followers, fans and celebrities flooded her comment section with birthday messages and goodwill. Reality TV Star Maria Chike Benjamin said: “Happy birthday girl.” Kemi Korede said: “Happy birthday my daddy God bless ur new age with all your heart desires sweetie.” In Blessing’s next post, she thanked everyone for the birthday wishes, saying, “I see all the love and I do not take dem for granted.

THANK YOU THANK YOU.” Leading up to her birthday, the actress announced that she was going to be giving to Lagosians. Her Instagram post on February 13, 2024, displayed a variety of foodstuff, provisions and feminine hygiene products which she intended to share. Her caption read: “Tomorrow I will be on the streets of Lagos myself. this year hits different and na only me understand.