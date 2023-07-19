Actress Mimi Orjiekwe Arrested Over Alleged N700m Fraud

The Special Fraud Unit (SFU) Ikoyi, Lagos has reportedly arrested and detained Nollywood actress, Mimi Orjiekwe over alleged failure to deliver a contract worth N700 million awarded to her by a businessman, Mr Micheal Diongoli.

This is coming barely four days after she celebrated her birthday on the 14th of July with adorable photos on Instagram.

The news of her arrest was made known by a blogger known as Cutie Julls in the early hours of Tuesday via his Instagram page.

According to the blogger, Mr Micheal Diongoli paid a total sum of N700 million (seven hundred million naira) directly to Mimi Orjiekwe to secure the procurement contract to supply specific household interior-design furniture items, but she failed to deliver.

However, an insiders revealed that Mimi had been at large for nearly two months after receiving the money from the businessman.

Sharing details of her arrest on Instagram, Cuttie Julls wrote, “It’s largely rumoured in Mimi’s close circus that the actress had previously mentioned to few that she was confident Mr Michael Diongoli would remain behind bars for a long time when he had issues with the Nigerian Interpol.

“Guess fate got on the wrong side of Mimi as Michael Diongoli has been released by the Interpol and has been expecting Mimi to complete the job he paid her for but all efforts have been unsuccessful as Mimi is suspected to have used the money for other personal interests.”