Actress Lolo Voices Concern Over ‘Naked’ TikTok Trend

Share

Nollywood actress Lolo has voiced her concern over a disturbing social media trend she observed involving young people and is calling for parental involvement in their children’s social media lives.

On February 5, 2025, in a heartfelt message, Lolo expressed her dismay after viewing a video where a young boy, in what she described as a “dingy place,” solicited young girls to expose themselves on camera.

She was further shocked to see multiple girls complying with the request. “I am not happy today at all. I saw a video on TikTok where a young boy in a dingy place asked girls to flash their breasts on TikTok, and I saw different girls doing it.

Not one, not two, not three girls flashing their naked breasts on TikTok and people are watching. It made me wonder what is happening and I was told it’s a challenge.”

The actress questioned the nature of the trend, expressing disbelief that such content was being shared and viewed so openly. “It made me wonder what is happening and I was told it’s a challenge,” she explained.

Lolo’s concerns extended beyond the immediate act, connecting it to the broader issue of violence against women “What do we need to happen? We’re already seeing girls getting raped and killed everyday, assaulted and abused and yet our young children aren’t having sense enough to stay modest.

“You have the audacity to flash your breasts to thousands of people on tiktok, even if they were paying you..We need to stop this! Where are our parents and caregivers?

We thought we had seen everything with gen Z! But what this gen Alpha would do! As a mother, I am unhappy because I saw it with my two eyes ! This has to stop.”.

Share

Please follow and like us: