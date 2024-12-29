Actress Lola Alao Loses Mum

Share

Controversial Nigerian actress who is popular in the Yoruba film industry, Lola Alao, has announced the passing of her mother.

The Canadian-based film star took to her Instagram page on Friday to break the news with pictures of her mother, including the ones they took together.

Alao, 55, paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother, praying for her soul to rest in peace.

“Rest In perfect peace my beautiful mom,” she wrote.

“My beloved mom…you will forever be missed by everyone of us. We love you but God loves you more..rest in perfect peace my love.”

Several of Alao’s colleagues in the industry have offered their condolences, including Iyabo Ojo, Jumoke George, and Tawa Ajisefini.

Alao began her career as an air hostess before transitioning into acting with the Nigerian television series ‘Ripples’.

She has starred in numerous films including ‘Alaanu Mi,’ ‘Dokita Alabere,’ ‘Ewe Koko,’ and ‘Gbokogboko’.

In May, Alao spoke about her challenging experiences after relocating to Canada. She revealed that she was once slapped by a dementia patient while working as a caregiver.

The incident, she said, led her to quit her job and open a clothing business. Alao urged people to have a skill before relocating abroad, sharing her experiences as a cautionary tale.

