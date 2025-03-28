Actress Lili Afe Shocked After Being Charged $1200 For Aso-Ebi

Share

Nollywood actress, Lili Afe, has expressed shock and frustration after being asked to pay $1,200 for aso ebi for a friend’s wedding in Lagos.

Lili recounted how she excitedly congratulated her friend upon receiving an invitation, only to be left stunned when she saw the price of the wedding fabric.

“Una Don dey sell aso ebi in dollars for Lagos? You people sell aso ebi for your own wedding in dollars now? You guys are doing too much!” she exclaimed. And added; I was on my own when a friend of mine sent me an invitation to her wedding, after which I congratulated her happily.

I checked the date to make sure the date didn’t clash with timing, that’s how I checked the price and saw 1200, I initially thought the price was in naira, thinking, ‘shey she’s doing giveaway?’”

Recounting her shock, she narrated how stunned she was seeing the amount $1200 was in naira. “I decided to check the link and I saw the dollar sign at the back, I can never the solar sign at the back of the 1200 and I was shocked.

I decided to check convert it, 1200 times 1600. How many millions is that? For your own wedding and I do? Is it my I do? It’s not good na, everybody should relax.

There is life after the wedding o.” Her humorous video raked in various, yet, equally funny reactions in the comment section of her post. Some of the online reaction reads; “Any aso ebi wey I buy in dollar, I don get shares for the marriage be that o, and they no born una two well to divorce o!

Another user wrote:s “The idea that people have to overspend or dedicate such huge amount of money to something like “aso ebi” that’s supposed to be a celebration cause shows our mental state as a people in this country. The need to belong, the need to meet up, the need to keep up with trends.”

