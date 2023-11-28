Actress Laide Bakare Announces 3rd Marriage (Video)

Popular Nigerian actress known for her prolific roles in Yoruba movies, Laide Bakare has taken to her social media page to announce her third marriage after her two failed marriages.

Taking to her Instagram page, the 43-year-old mother of three revealed her wedding plans in a post shared on Monday.

It would be recalled that the actress was previously married to Olumide Kunfulire with whom she shares a daughter named Simi in 2008.

Five years later, Bakare tied the knot for the second time in 2013 with a Lagos socialite, Tunde Oriowo and had two sons together.

However, announcing her upcoming third marriage ceremony, the actress shared a video of herself and her husband-to-be.

Sharing the post, she captioned it with it; “Love is a beautiful thing. Join us this Saturday, December 2nd at AMORE GARDEN Lekki phase 1 by 5 pm. I can’t wait to host you.”

